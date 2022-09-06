If your birthday is today: Use your strengths, work on your weaknesses and maintain balance. Recognize your skills and attributes and use them to your advantage. Protect yourself against illness and injury.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Volunteer, step forward and make a statement. Stand up for your rights and recognize what you can do to contribute.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do your research, develop a strategy and put your plan in motion. Carefully consider your options before choosing your next move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Listen to your peers, and you'll get a different perspective regarding how you can take advantage of an unfolding situation. A change of heart will help you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Tidy up loose ends and pursue something that makes you happy. Establishing what's best for you will help you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll have a unique approach to spending, saving and earning cash. Pay attention to what others do but follow your path.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't limit what you can do because someone keeps changing their mind. When left to your own devices, do what feels right.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Use your wisdom, expertise, physical strength and courage to finish things on time. Take precautions when faced with health risks.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't disregard your ideas or brainstorms. Don't go over budget or make decisions that cause problems with someone you love.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If you wait, nothing will unfold the way you expect. Size up your situation. Refuse to let anyone confuse you. Follow the path that feels right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep your options open and adjust along the way to ensure you remain competitive. Don't put your health or physical well-being in jeopardy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't feel pressured to decide. Taking on more than you can handle will weigh on your mind. Change begins with you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Size up situations before you implement change. Keep the peace by remaining neutral until you have gathered enough information to continue. Understand the pros and cons of a situation.
