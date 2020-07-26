If you’re like me, COVID-19 has shown you the mind’s wonderful self-protective mechanism that keeps you from realizing how sorely you’ve missed something until you experience it again — be it savoring a favorite restaurant dish, seeing a big-screen movie or hearing the thwack of the bat at a baseball game.
My most-missed activity has been seeing my grandchildren. When we elected not to forego our annual family house party recently after much soul-searching about safety and pre-quarantining, I was rocked by how the kids — some of whom I had not seen since Christmas — had changed.
The most striking changes were in the youngest, almost 3-year-old Joan, who is 28 pounds of sunshine, Skittles and sheer determination.
She can burrow into a shady spot beneath a tree and slumber as deeply as Sleeping Beauty nanoseconds after declaring she is not tired. She can trigger a near heart attack by scaling heights with the panache of Sir Edmund Hillary ascending Everest (his favorite saying exemplifies Joan’s gung-ho attitude: “Let’s give it a go!”).
I was touched one morning when Joan announced over peanut butter-and-banana pancakes, “Everybody is not dumb, and I love everybody.”
When I told her father (my son) how charmed I was, he hated to burst my bubble by clarifying that what she more likely meant is that everybody is not dumb, just some people are.
In fact, he said, having heard the words “dummy” and “idiot” from her big brothers, she has coined a new term, “dummyit.” Of course, I took this as a sign of Joan’s genius: 3 years old and already a lexicographer.
Being with Joan reminded me of what my mother once said after a visit with my daughter, that a 3-year-old girl is the most enchanting creature on the planet. (As a mother of sons as well, I took faint umbrage at the time. Sorry, Mom.)
How could I not be enthralled by an imp who swipes a forgotten stuffed Himalayan kitten from her brother’s collection and dubs it “My Darling Cat”?
How can you resist a little person who makes a game out of anything, like playing Unicorn Tag, Restaurant or Toes — putting cards between our toes and walking around barefoot until all the loser’s cards become dislodged? (I lost without even trying to.)
I won’t forget having Joan unexpectedly appear on my lap on the deck as night fell. We watched nature’s showstopper as distant lightning flashed in the background and fireflies danced in the foreground, Joan’s sapphire eyes sparkling.
I thought of Charles Dickens, who wrote of children that, “It is not a slight thing when they, who are so fresh from God, love us.”