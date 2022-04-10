In this pause between COVID-19’s decline and possible surges ahead, I’m pondering the pandemic.
I’m thinking of those activities that in
pre-plague times I would have classified as “No, never ever.”
Never ever, for example, would I have dreamt of stringing a badminton net across the deck to keep the visiting grandkids on one side and my husband and me on the other.
Never ever would I have hauled out the old bread maker headed for Goodwill and restored it to a place of prominence in the kitchen to create loaves of honey wheat.
I never thought I’d re-read John Barry’s “The Great Influence: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History” or apply the term “quarantine” to family and friends — much less myself.
Nor would I have ever donned a surgical gown in our yard and an N95 mask to hold dear sweet newborn grandgirl, Clara.
TV character Adrian Monk (with a pronounced OCD) refused to get on elevators if anyone was coughing. Through the months, I came to feel a strong kinship with him every time I hand-sanitized in public.
We once laughed at Adrian, but the Monk was right.
Although I’d taught online college classes years earlier, I never considered that I’d one day be assisting the learning of preschoolers and second graders via computer portals right here in our living room.
Ordering groceries online and having them delivered to the trunk of the car? Never ever. Occasionally, instead of products ordered, such deliveries introduced me to items like Marmite and squeeze applesauce.
Never would I have envisioned joining my husband and daughter, each of us on different computers, to book vaccine appointments.
Undoubtedly, I would have been sewing something far more glamorous than face masks out of Spiderman fabric for the mattress company give-away.
That our daughter would be dropped at the hospital door for surgery, radiation and chemo treatments without one of us accompanying her would have seemed the stuff of fiction, a bizarre dystopia.
Resorting to computers to chat with book club and writing group members? Never. Meeting up electronically with the knitaratti as we offered one another our pearls of wisdom as we purled? Preposterous.
Never ever would I have grapevined across the rumpus room with livestreamed Jazzercize instructors, woot woot.
And probably like you, dear reader, I never ever would have entered a bank wearing a mask and asking for money.
What have I got to show for it all? I gained a profound gratefulness and appreciation:
• For zooming computers, phones, facetiming and digital photo screens.
• For clear glass windows through which we could see visiting friends and family.
• For health care workers and first responders who risked their health to ensure ours.
• For grocery store workers who pushed carts through snow and slush, all the time putting up with stressed cranky customers.
• For our kids and their spouses who conscientiously kept us and one another safer when it meant canceling holidays, endless testing and broken plans
• For science, dramatic performances, author readings and music piped directly into our home.
•For teachers and a new knowledge of how they maintain their cool and teach kids to read and calculate, all the time nurturing their well-being.
• For creativity and workarounds.
• For retailers who delivered food and goods curbside.
• For those who installed plexiglass and hand sanitizers.
• For my readers who filled my inbox with generosity and humor even while things were glum.
Yes, some have misbehaved through it all. I prefer to focus on the part of humankind that is at its best when things are at their worst. Most of all, I’ve come to see more fully the wings flapping on earthly angels.