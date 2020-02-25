“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” 7 p.m. on Fox
Season 3 wraps with the double episode “Bear’s Den Pizza/South Boulevard,” that first sends host Gordon Ramsay and his team to the titular college pizza hangout in Conway, Ark., which is about to go under due to violent outbursts from one owner who drinks heavily, while the other owner isn’t available to be on site to shield the terrified staff. Then, it’s a short road trip to Little Rock, where the inexperienced owner of a Korean-inspired restaurant has no clue how to turn around a slump in business.
“American Masters,” 8 p.m.
on PBS
Stanley Nelson’s Grammy Award-winning “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool,” getting its broadcast TV premiere, takes a clear-eyed look through the usually sordid, drug-heavy mythology surrounding this musical legend.