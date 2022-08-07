If your birthday is today: Trust and believe in yourself. Don’t rely on others to put your needs first. Take the initiative to support your actions mentally, physically and emotionally, regardless of what’s happening around you. Take responsibility for your actions, but don’t make excuses for your beliefs and concerns. It’s up to you to set the standard.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll send the wrong signal if you keep changing your mind. Don’t discuss your plans until you are sure you want to follow through. Set a budget to ensure you can finish what you start.

