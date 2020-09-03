It was sometime during a weekend binge-watch of “Rust Valley Restorers” and the “Mecum Car Auction” when I said it.
It’s a phrase I’ve said hundreds of times with results that, at best, lead to incredible pride but more often lead to weeks of hard work and an expensive call for help.
It’s also a phrase that makes my wife’s eyes roll because she knows the path we’re about to go down.
“I could do that!”
I’ve wanted a pickup truck for years — not a “nice” truck to drive every day but to haul stuff around and something that won’t bother me when it gets dented and scratched. With a little extra money in my pocket from the stimulus and an empty social calendar, I decided to try a salvage auction to see if I could find a deal.
Disclaimer: I’m not a car guy. I’ve never even changed my oil. I went into this treating it as a learning experience and a bit of a gamble. I’m not writing this as an expert but to share the process of getting a salvage car back on the road — and hopefully, to stop others from making some of the same mistakes I did.
The auction
Many car auctions are restricted to licensed car dealers and recyclers. Thanks to a tip from my brother, I started looking at Copart.com, which has a lot near Davenport, Iowa.
After verifying my residence, I could search a list of vehicles I was eligible to bid on. I narrowed my options based on what I wanted in a truck (4x4, engine size, cab type) and the type of repairs needed (only vehicles that run and drive, no major damage to frame). I decided to bid on a 2001 Ford Ranger that was rusty but had relatively lower miles and was salvaged for hail damage.
The bidding was done via mobile app.
There were a few hundred vehicles being sold that day, and buyers were coming from all over the world. As I watched the other lots come and go, I was shocked at how many people were fighting for each car.
Finally, the Ranger came up on the screen. I threw out my opening offer, and 60 seconds later, it’s all over. No one else bid. The truck is mine. I immediately start wondering why no one else bid, worrying that I’ve made a huge mistake.
The truck arrives
I decided to have the truck delivered, just in case it wasn’t as drivable as it seemed.
The morning after the auction, a tow truck was pulling up to the house with my new project. With a little help from a jump start, things were looking good. Everything from the air conditioning to the turn signals worked, and the engine ran smoothly.
I couldn’t wait to take it for a spin, so I grabbed a gas can to fill it up. As I removed the gas cap, I got my first surprise. The only thing behind the cap was daylight. The fuel filler neck had rusted away to absolutely nothing.
Before I freaked out, I wanted a better idea of what I was getting into, so I had it towed to my mechanic to give it a full “once over.”
The repairs
The report from my mechanic was encouraging. The battery was shot, but the engine, transmission, frame and electronics looked good; however, there was some bad news about my fuel filler neck.
Lesson learned No. 1: If you can see some rust, there likely is a lot more. The sides of truck box (and gas cap area) looked great, but those parts were fiberglass. The rust on my fenders and doors also had eaten the floor of the truck box. Instead of just replacing the fuel filler neck, I needed to replace the entire truck box.
Finding parts was easy. Most salvage yards will let you search their inventory by typing in your VIN number. For anything that couldn’t be bought used, I was able to find someone making compatible new parts. Finding the correct parts was another story, and I ended up buying three fuel filler necks that claimed to be compatible with my truck. One of them fit.
Finding the right truck bed was easy, but getting it delivered proved to be very expensive.
If only I had a truck.
Installing the box was a bigger project than I was ready for and one that needed to be done correctly. My mechanic recommended a body shop.
Lesson learned No. 2: It seems that body shops hate working on rusty stuff. A couple told me they weren’t interested in the job. Some told me it would be a waste of my time and advised against it. If I had to do it over again, I’d choose an older and higher mileage vehicle instead of something this rusty.
The inspection
When a vehicle is salvaged, it’s because of an insurance claim following an accident or an “act of God.” It means the damage would cost more to repair than the value of the vehicle.
In order for a salvaged vehicle to be registered and legally driven, the vehicle must not only be safe, but whatever damage that caused salvage claim must be repaired. An “Affidavit of Salvage Repairs” form is submitted to provide proof of the repair work and to show that any used parts were not stolen.
Lesson learned No. 3: I sought auctions with hail damage because it has no effect on the safety or drivability of the truck. I didn’t think I would need to repair it. If the hail had been bad, I might have needed to replace every body panel on the truck. I ended up getting lucky. The only hail damage was on the roof of the cab and a couple of windshield chips I was able to fill.
I organized all of the receipts for every part and tow and headed to the inspection site.
The inspection only took about 15 minutes and mostly involved going through my receipts, checking VIN numbers and a quick glance at the hail repair. Thankfully, my work was approved, and after a quick trip to the county treasurer, I’ll get my new “Salvage/Repaired” title, and the truck will be street-legal.
Was it a deal?
Purchase price: $1,000.
Buyer fees, tax and delivery: $672.
Battery: $127.21.
Fuel filler neck: $100.
Truck bed, tailgate and bumper: $824.94.
Windshield repair: $34.22.
Body shop parts and labor: $417.
Hail repair: $200.
Total investment: $3,375.37.
Kelly Blue Book Value (Private Party, Fair Condition): $3,530
Comparable 2001 Ford Rangers for sale: $3,900-$10,000 (Average: $7,000)
While I spent more than I planned, I couldn’t find a similar truck in better condition for less money. I could have saved on delivery fees if I had been willing to borrow a truck from a friend.
At the end of the day, I got the exact truck I wanted for a little less than book value.
I also have a new valuable tool at my disposal for the next time I decide that “I could do that!”