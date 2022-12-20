Celebrities have to contend with fame’s fickle nature. George Clooney once declared, “I’m the flavor of the month.” Kiefer Sutherland, star of the series “24,” struggled when his flavor lost favor: “When I wasn’t the flavor of the week or month or day, those were hard times.”

Vegetables face a similar challenge — their acclaim as “flavonols of the month” comes and goes. Cauliflower mashed potatoes, tofurkey, kale chips — all contain health-promoting flavonols, but even if you ate them a couple of times, chances are they aren’t on your menu regularly. That’s a shame, since flavonols, a group of phytochemicals found in fruit and vegetable pigments that have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial power, also protect you from cognition problems.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

