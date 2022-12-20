Celebrities have to contend with fame’s fickle nature. George Clooney once declared, “I’m the flavor of the month.” Kiefer Sutherland, star of the series “24,” struggled when his flavor lost favor: “When I wasn’t the flavor of the week or month or day, those were hard times.”
Vegetables face a similar challenge — their acclaim as “flavonols of the month” comes and goes. Cauliflower mashed potatoes, tofurkey, kale chips — all contain health-promoting flavonols, but even if you ate them a couple of times, chances are they aren’t on your menu regularly. That’s a shame, since flavonols, a group of phytochemicals found in fruit and vegetable pigments that have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial power, also protect you from cognition problems.
A 2020 study in Neurology suggests that the nutrient may protect against Alzheimer’s disease. For example, one type of flavonol called kaempferol, found in spinach and kale, reduced the risk of Alzheimer’s by 50% in older folks over the course of 14 years.
Now, a follow-up study in Neurology offers more insights into the power of flavonols. Participants (around age 81) who ate the most flavonols saw the least decline in cognition: The top food contributors for various types of flavonols were: kale, beans, tea, spinach and broccoli for kaempferol — which was most effective in protecting cognition. Tomatoes, kale, apples and tea delivered quercetin — which also was very protective. Wine, oranges, tomatoes/tomato sauce, pears and olive oil delivered other healthful flavonols. So keep flavonols as your flavors of every week!
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
