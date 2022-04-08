Synopsis: When reclusive, artistic 11-year-old Justin ventures from the solace of his bedroom, he experiences more than he bargained for. In the meantime, his mother, Deena, has a difficult time being a single parent and ends up finding a meaningful connection in an unexpected place.
Behind the scenes: For more than a decade, writer Beth Hinde has wanted to tell this story, incorporating her psychiatric nursing experience into a narrative related to mental health.
Filmed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, most of the 100 cast and crew hail from central Iowa. About a dozen came from Minneapolis to work on the production, while the three main cast members came from Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.
“Everyone in Cedar Rapids seemed excited that we were there,” director Bill Cooper said. “The city and all of the businesses really embraced the activity surrounding the film and were extremely helpful and supportive. You don’t always find that when you make movies.”
Cooper said he and Hinde developed a close working relationship.
“We needed to trust each other so that collectively, we could bring her story and characters to life,” he said.
The production spent a month filming in Cedar Rapids, a time that Cooper describes as “adult summer film camp.”
“We were outside a lot and had perfect weather,” he said. “We were ahead of schedule most days because we were organized, focused and flexible.”
The movie touches on themes of how family dynamics shift when mental health and wellness are involved, and the challenges of being a single parent.
“Charcoal Skies” will make its world premiere at JDIFF at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Five Flags Theater.