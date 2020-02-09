HARDCOVER FICTION
1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
4. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
7. Long Bright River, Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
8. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
11. Agency, William Gibson, Berkley
12. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
13. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
14. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
15. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
5. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
6. Profiles in Corruption, Peter Schweizer, Harper
7. Successful Aging, Daniel J. Levitin, Dutton
8. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
9. Why We Can’t Sleep, Ada Calhoun, Grove Press
10. Why We’re Polarized, Ezra Klein, Avid Reader Press/S&S
11. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner, National Geographic
12. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
13. Uncanny Valley: A Memoir, Anna Wiener, MCD
14. Brain Wash, David Perlmutter, MD, et al., Little, Brown Spark
15. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
5. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
9. We Must Be Brave, Frances Liardet, Putnam
10. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
11. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
12. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
13. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
14. The Last Romantics, Tara Conklin, Morrow
15. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
2. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. Barracoon, Zora Neale Hurston, Amistad
5. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage
6. Frederick Douglass, David W. Blight, S&S
7. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
8. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
9. Wild Bill, Tom Clavin, St. Martin’s Griffin
10. Deep Creek, Pam Houston, Norton
11. Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, John Carreyrou, Vintage
12. The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington, Brad Meltzer, Josh Mensch, Flatiron Books
13. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
15. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Wolf Pack, C.J. Box, Putnam
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
5. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
6. The Malta Exchange, Steve Berry, Minotaur
7. The First Lady, James Patterson, Grand Central
8. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
9. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
10. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel, Dell
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
2. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
3. Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof, Ivy Claire, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
4. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
5. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
10. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
11. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. The Best of Iggy, Annie Barrows, Sam Ricks (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky, Kwame Mbalia, Rick Riordan Presents
YOUNG ADULT
1. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Training Camp, Wesley King, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
3. Legacy and the Queen, Annie Matthew, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
6. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
7. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Erika L. Sanchez, Ember
11. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press
12. Almost American Girl: An Illustrated Memoir, Robin Ha, Balzer + Bray
13. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
14. The Iliad, Gareth Hinds, Candlewick
15. Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, Mariko Tamaki, Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (Illus.), First Second
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Love from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
2. The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson (Illus.), Versify
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. A Valentine for Uni the Unicorn, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Random House Books for Young Readers
7. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
9. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. Dr. Seuss’s Lovey Things, Dr. Seuss, Tom Brannon (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
11. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
12. Curious George: I Love You, H.A. Rey, HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Happy Heart, Hannah Eliot, Susie Hammer (Illus.), Little Simon
14. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick
10. Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children (hardcover and paperback), Ransom Riggs, Dutton Books for Young Readers