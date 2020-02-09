News in your town

New on DVD

Meghan Trainor puts pain behind and changes it up on new CD

Fischer: Raising children: Some tips for success

Book review: 'The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and the Secret History of Nuclear War'

On the list

Oscars 2020: No host, no suspense

Carnegie-Stout to host 'Iowa Confederates in the Civil War' reading, book signing

Keimig: Some choices for Black History Month reading

Small home living: Not `downsizing' but `right-sizing'

That's weird: Package labeled 'Bag Full of Drugs' leads to Florida arrests

Grammar Guy: Refuse to be a party to bad grammar

What's it Worth on eBay? Burning love for velvet Elvis

Travel tips: Planning ahead is key to reaping vacation benefits

Ask Amy: Flustered hosts seek rules for houseguests

A road trip along Uruguay’s Atlantic Coast, filled with boho-chic beach towns, ritzy resorts and fine wine

Under the Hood: EGR fault codes, explained

Your horoscope

Almanac

People in the News: Judge rules Kesha made a false claim about producer Dr. Luke

Pruning 101: Part 4 -- Pruning ornamental shrubs

House of the Week: Modern ranch design focuses on convenience

Making it to the mat: Images capture the first women on the Western Dubuque Bobcats wrestling team

Album reviews

YOUR HOROSCOPE: February 8

Ask Amy: Roommate drama presents housing dilemma

Loud and mouthy is just fine: VonFumetti loves role as pastor

Nessan: Becoming our best selves

Animal rescue marks decade of keeping people, pets together

Protect your pet from winter dangers

Almanac

Sister Water Project seeks volunteers for service trip to Honduras

YOUR HOROSCOPE: February 7

Almanac

OZ AND ROIZEN: Protect your child's IQ from flame retardants and pesticides

Galena Center for the Arts to host Sunday Salon concert

I Hate Hamlet table read at Galena Center for the Arts

Ellis: 'The Irishman' proves Scorsese still has got it

Concert preview: Martin Luther King Jr.'s message to be delivered in song at upcoming Heritage Center event

Ask Amy: Neighbors worry about financial fraud

Opening this weekend

Play preview: Grand Opera House to present 'Rock of Ages'

Drawing and painting classes to begin Feb. 17