One day, as Abraham Lincoln was walking down the street with his two sons, both of whom were crying, a passerby asked, “What’s the matter with your boys?” Lincoln replied: “Exactly what is wrong with the whole world. I have three walnuts, and each boy wants two.”
Fortunately, there are plenty of nuts to go around these days (and that’s not meant as a joke). The U.S. leads the world in nut production — walnuts, almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, macadamias and pecans make up the domestic crop.
Nuts are a nutritional powerhouse for anyone. But for women diagnosed with breast cancer, they offer a special benefit. A steady intake of tree nuts and peanuts increases long-term and disease-free survival. That’s according to a study published in the International Journal of Cancer that looked at the nut intake of around 3,500 women for 10 years after their diagnosis with breast cancer. Women who regularly ate nuts saw a 94.1% survival rate, while those who ate no nuts had an 86.2% survival rate.
Bonus: A study out of Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital shows that over the course of 13 years, sticking with a diabetes risk-reduction diet also slashes the risk of dying from breast cancer — by 13%. The diet? Increased intake of nuts, cereal fiber, coffee, whole fruits and polyunsaturated fats; and lower (we say, ZERO) intakes of trans fat, red meat and sugar-sweetened beverages and fruit juices.
You’d have to be nuts not to take advantage of these nutty benefits.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at Cleveland Clinic.