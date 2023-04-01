Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Engage in something that brings you joy, surrounds you with people who make you proud and feeds your heart to the brim. Offer a lifeline, but don't give away your soul.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep an open mind and offer positive solutions to existing problems. Getting along and maintaining peace will allow positive results.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Emotions will interfere with your plans. Lay down some ground rules that motivate others to strive for peace over chaos and love over hate.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Choose to do what's in your best interest. Trust your gut feeling. Put your heart into something that makes you feel good about who you are.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Putting your energy to good use will ease stress and encourage you to change your lifestyle to accommodate pastimes and people you enjoy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You don't have to stand alone. Open conversations with people you trust to give good advice. You may not like what you hear, but it will help you. The possibilities are endless.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to how you present yourself to the world. Changing your surroundings will spark your imagination.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Idle time will lead to trouble. Keep your thoughts secret for now. Assess situations before revealing your intentions. Physical fitness and discipline will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Focus on love and personal improvements rather than allowing outside influences to ruin your day. Enjoy a creative activity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You can have it all if you say no to anyone trying to interfere. Make changes at home that help you keep track of your expenses.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change you make at home should help you solve an emotional issue. Learn to say no. Avoid joint ventures, lending and borrowing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Nurture relationships and your health. Handle money wisely and investigate how to use your skills to bring in more cash.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Change your surroundings. Get rid of things you don't use. Giving possessions away will encourage you to do more to help those less fortunate.
April 1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.