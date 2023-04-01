If your birthday is today: Engage in something that brings you joy, surrounds you with people who make you proud and feeds your heart to the brim. Offer a lifeline, but don't give away your soul.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep an open mind and offer positive solutions to existing problems. Getting along and maintaining peace will allow positive results.

