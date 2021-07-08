GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., will host a pair of events this month.
Boots and Bibs, featuring Jerry and Carmin Wells, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, as part of the center’s Songwriter’s Showcase.
The show will take place outdoors. Those attending are invited to bring a chair.
The center also will offer an opportunity for those ages 12 to 15 to participate in a five-day intensive acting class, focusing on theater games, improvisation skills and scene work.
The camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, July 26, though Friday, July 30, at Turner Hall,115 S. Bench St. The week will conclude with a lunchtime showcase for friends and family.
The camp size will be limited to 12. The cost is $100 per student, with need-based scholarships available.
It will be led by Cindy Tegtmeyer, who has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting from Millikin University and was a youth acting teacher in Chicago for more than 20 years.
To register, email Tegtmeyer at cindytegtmeyer@gmail.com with the subject line, “Register for July Youth Acting Class,” and provide the name and age of the student.
For more information, call 773-259-3234 or visit www.galenacenterforthearts.com.