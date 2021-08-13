Director James Gunn brings his signature dark humor and character development strengths to DC’s reimagining of “The Suicide Squad.”
A task force comprised of convicts are sent on a mission to destroy evidence of an alien experiment.
The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior and Sylvester Stallone. It was written and directed by Gunn.
Best known for his Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, Gunn successfully charts his way into DC territory. His penchant for creating an investing story surrounding a group of outcast characters is on full-display.
With carte-blanche to do whatever he wanted, and with the freedom of an R-rating, Gunn is having a blast with “The Suicide Squad.”
Gunn’s scripts always focus on enriching character development. Even when the movie makes forays into gruesome violence, hilarious gags or magical realism sections, the characters are what make the movie leap off the screen.
The ensemble cast is extraordinary. Some big names pop up in the movie, even for cameo-sized roles.
Robbie continues to be the beating heart of the DC Extended Universe movies. Her portrayal of Harley Quinn always is top-notch, wild and unpredictable. She even finds new ways to grow as a character.
Elba’s Bloodsport is the leading man. There’s a central motivation to his character that makes gives him an emotional investment. Elba also brings some raw muscle to his action scenes. Surprisingly, he has a lot of opportunity to flex his comedic timing thanks to the darkly witty script.
Cena’s Peacemaker also is an interesting character. Morally repulsive and a bit of a numbskull, Cena brings enough charisma to make the character interesting and has some of the biggest laughs.
The opposing dynamic between Elba and Cena is among the highlights. There’s an extended gag where the characters infiltrate enemy territory and one-up each other in their takedowns. The competitive nature of the scene is hilarious and memorable, but the punchline to the gag seals the deal for the biggest laugh of the movie.
Despite the incredible ensemble, Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man and Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2 are my favorites. In many ways, they feel like the heart of the story and each has a tragic upbringing but maintain a lovable innocence.
In a daring move, Gunn rips the rug out from under the audience early in the movie in a crazy beach assault. The scene feels something like an exaggerated war movie, but with more dark humor. I should remind audiences of the hard R rating here.
The variety of locations keep the movie visually engaging. From a colorful massacre in a manor at the hands of Harley, to a frenetic highway chase and on to the big-budget finale set piece, Gunn brings the goods. The last scene in South America is bonkers in the best way, while also being thematically satisfying for the characters.
The hard-hitting and unconventional humor, the extreme violence and action and the interesting crop of despicable characters are highlights. Gunn’s strengths with character work from his “Guardians” movies is showcased here just as effectively.
If I had to nitpick, I would say that there are a couple of sections where the pacing dragged ever so slightly.
This might be my new favorite DCEU film yet, and it’s definitely one of my favorites of the year. If given the chance to experience it in a theater, don’t hesitate. I’m looking forward to Gunn’s follow-up series with HBO Max’s “The Peacemaker” airing in 2022.
I give “The Suicide Squad” 4.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for two hours and 12 minutes. The film is playing in theaters and also is available on HBO Max through Sunday, Sept. 5.