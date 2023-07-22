If your birthday is today: How you do things will be crucial. An opportunity to improve your living space or make a move looks promising. Take a course that leads to mental, physical or financial improvement.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Open your doors to those looking for answers. Helping others will give you insight into certain troublesome situations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Set the standard instead of letting someone else dictate your actions. Look at investments that require discipline but offer high returns.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An open mind will lead to opportunities. Consider what interests you and how to turn it into something that pays the bills. Travel, seminars, reunions and socializing are featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do something that will make a difference. Planting flowers or trees, taking up a worthy cause or offering your services at your local food bank will help the planet and people in need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) The knowledge you gain will encourage you to rely on yourself. Simplify your life and broaden your horizons. Learn all you can.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't take others' words to heart. Question anyone trying to convince you to do something that doesn't sit right. Believe in yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Ask questions, listen to what others are going through and look for simple alternatives that will help you and others. Help out people having trouble seeing the truth.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Rethink your strategy before you overreact or promise more than you can deliver. Focus on looking and feeling your best and making the ones you love feel good about themselves.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll develop unique ideas. Don't let anyone discourage you from doing things differently. Trust your instincts; follow your heart.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Have some fun, but don't go overboard when it comes to eating or drinking, especially if that includes professional associations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Use your energy wisely. Taking on too much will leave you falling short. Execute your intentions with energy, enthusiasm and zeal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be methodical when making changes. Don't argue or let emotions cause a situation to spin out of control. Discipline will help you focus.