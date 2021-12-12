In 1935, a few years after the opening of the Art Deco-style U.S. Post Office and Courthouse Building across from Washington Square on Sixth Street, a contest was announced to select an artist to design and paint murals for the lobby. The murals would be paid for with $2,000 of leftover funds from the construction of the building.
The contest committee didn’t intend to judge the contest. They were confident that Grant Wood, Iowa’s native son and renowned artist, would enter and be the undisputed choice. When that didn’t happen, the committee chose William E.L. Bunn, an artist from Muscatine, Iowa.
That selection was overturned — by whom and why is unknown — and an artist by the name of Bertram Adams, born in Webster City, Iowa, and living in Ames, Iowa, was chosen to paint the murals.
Finally, after more than a year of what can only be imagined — closed-door meetings and heated exchanges might be a good guess — it was decided that Bunn and Adams would both paint a mural for the building.
They had Grant Wood connections. The same year Bunn painted his Dubuque post office mural, “Early Mississippi Steamboats,” he was awarded a one-year fellowship as an art intern for Wood, and Adams had worked with the “American Gothic” artist in the past.
Bunn’s mural depicts Mississippi River life in the late 19th century. His painting of the “Dubuque,” famous on the Diamond Jo Line for years as it ferried passengers, is a reminder of when the primary transportation in the Midwest was by steamboat.
Between 1938 and 1942, Bunn received three federal commissions to paint murals in post office buildings in Minden, Neb., Hickman, Ky., and Hamburg, Iowa. He exhibited frequently at places like the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and the Art Institute of Chicago, mostly showing his steamboat paintings.
In 1943, Bunn began working as an industrial designer for the Schaeffer Pen Co. In 1967, he left Schaeffer for a position with Cuckler Steel Span Co., retiring in 1977. He and his wife moved to California, where he died in 2009 at 99 years old.
Adams had been one of several artists who worked with Wood painting the staircase murals at Iowa State University’s original library building. He also painted a mural for a federal post office in Siloam Springs, Ark.
His design, “Early Settlers of Dubuque,” shows symbols of early pioneers and future industrialization, including the Julien Dubuque Monument, a Meskwaki native village, the Shot Tower and a steel bridge.
In 1974, when the ISU murals were being restored, Adams came to chat with the conservators working on the paintings. By then he was an osteopathic physician whose practice in Ames spanned 40 years.
Adams died at 87 years old in 1994. The home he shared with his wife in Ames had long been of architectural and historical interest. The couple, having no children or immediate family of their own, bequeathed it to the city.
The Ames History Museum oversees the preservation of the house and all of the contents that were found inside, including regional artwork by Wood and other artists.
So the next time you step into the post office building in downtown Dubuque, stop as soon as you step through the first set of doors. Look up to your left. Then look up to your right. The murals are there.
And now you know a little about how they got there, and about the Iowa artists who painted them.
Sources: The Living New Deal: www.thelivingnewdeal.org; Smithsonian Archives of American Art: www.aaa.si.edu; Ames History Museum: www.ameshistory.org; Encyclopedia Dubuque: www.encycolpediadubuque.org; Dubuque County Historical Society.