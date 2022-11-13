Hardcover fiction
1. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
4. The World We Make, N. K. Jemisin, Orbit
5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
6. Liberation Day, George Saunders, Random House
7. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday
8. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
9. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Simon & Schuster
10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
11. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
12. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
13. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
14. The Cloisters, Katy Hays, Atria
15. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono, Knopf
4. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
5. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, Matthew Perry, Flatiron Books
6. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
7. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
8. Cinema Speculation, Quentin Tarantino, Harper
9. Inciting Joy: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
10. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir, Paul Newman, Knopf
11. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
12. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
13. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
14. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
15. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, Shehan Karunatilaka, Norton
7. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
9. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
13. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. The Best American Short Stories 2022, Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. The Years, Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.), Seven Stories Press
6. The Best American Essays 2022, Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.), Mariner
7. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
8. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
9. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
10. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
11. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
12. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
13. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
14. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
15. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
8. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
9. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
10. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Nicole Adelfinger (Adapt.), Random House Graphic
3. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
4. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
5. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
7. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
8. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
9. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
10. Besties: Find Their Groove, Kayla Miller, Kristina Luu (Illus.), Jeffrey Canino, Clarion Books
11. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
12. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
13. An Anthology of Aquatic Life, Sam Hume, DK Children
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
15. Pokémon Visual Companion, DK Children
Young adult
1. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. The Luminaries, Susan Dennard, Tor Teen
4. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
5. How to Excavate a Heart, Jake Maia Arlow, HarperTeen
6. The Ones We Burn, Rebecca Mix, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
12. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
13. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
14. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
Children’s illustrated
1. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
2. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
3. Pookie’s Thanksgiving, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
8. Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun’s Thanksgiving Story, Danielle Greendeer, Anthony Perry, Alexis Bunten, Garry Meeches Sr. (Illus.), Charlesbridge
9. Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
12. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
13. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
14. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
5. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvin Epps (Illus.), Scholastic
