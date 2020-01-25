Matt Russell, executive director of Iowa Interfaith Power and Light, will present a lecture as part of the Macklin-Mailander lecture series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Jansen Music Hall on the campus of Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive.
Russell’s lecture, “Moving from Climate Change to Climate Action,” will focus on faith and shared values of faith traditions as the path forward in solving the climate crisis.
The lecture is open to the public. The cost is $10. Tickets are available by calling 563-588-6377 or can be purchased at the door.