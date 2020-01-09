“Evil,” 9 p.m. on CBS
After he is grievously wounded, David (Mike Colter) winds up in the hospital, fighting for his life in the new episode “Room 320.” In this case, that fight turns into a literal one, when he senses the menacing presence of Death nearby. Drifting in and out of consciousness, David finds himself in an epic struggle against his own mortality as he lies in bed. Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Peter Scolari, Michael Emerson and Kurt Fuller also star.
“Project Runway,” 8 p.m. on BRAVO
Iconic pop star Cyndi Lauper is both guest judge and inspiration for a team challenge in the new episode “She’s Sew Unusual.” After dividing into two teams, the designers are tasked with creating cohesive mini-collections that pay homage to Lauper’s ’80s fashion trailblazing, which brought underground punk into pop culture. However, they’re also expected to give their looks a modern twist. While their work is in progress, mentor Christian Siriano throws out a mid-challenge twist.