“Great Performances,” 5 p.m. on PBS
Tony Danza hosts the latest edition of “Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine,” an appreciation of the past year’s films that resonate with older moviegoers. Annette Bening receives a career achievement award for her body of work, while the films nominated in the best picture category include, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Bombshell,” “The Farewell,” “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “The Two Popes.”
“Kids Say the Darndest Things,” 7 p.m. on ABC
Tiffany Haddish wraps up season one of this charming reboot in a finale called, “My Work Is Done,” which revisits some of this season’s funniest moments.
“26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards,” 7 p.m. on TBS, TNT
Leonardo DiCaprio will present Robert De Niro with the 2019 SAG Life Achievement Award during this year’s ceremonies from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, honoring the best film and TV performances for the year 2019.
“Vienna Blood,” 9 p.m. on PBS
Early 20th-century Vienna, a hotbed of philosophy, science and art, makes a vibrant backdrop for this new six-part series adaptation of mystery novels by Frank Tallis, which takes its title from a sentimental waltz by Johann Strauss II. Matthew Beard stars as Max Liebermann, a brilliant young English-born student of the controversial psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. That background gives Max a valuable perspective to share with Detective Inspector Oskar Reinhardt (Jurgen Maurer) as they investigate criminal cases together.
“9-1-1: Lone Star,” 9 p.m. on Fox
Rob Lowe stars in this spinoff of Fox’s hit action drama “9-1-1” as Owen Strand, a complicated New York police veteran who moves with his son to Austin, Texas, where he is tasked with overseeing a team of first responders dedicated to protecting those at the most vulnerable. At the same time, however, his life contains some tricky problems that demand his attention. Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack and Sierra McClain also star.