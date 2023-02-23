Briana Thompson’s life is about capturing different perspectives beyond what the eye can see.
The 29-year-old who specializes in brand photography for a variety of consumer products relocated to Dubuque from Chicago eight years ago for a wider scope of opportunities.
However, since then, a new vantage point has emerged.
While Thompson has developed a vast network, as well as established a digital marketing agency for graphic design, photography and video — Bri X Creative Studio, with a nod to civil rights activist Malcolm X within its name — she has, at times, found the artistic landscape to be limiting.
“There isn’t a space that celebrates the artistry from the younger generation, from other cultural backgrounds and from people of color,” Thompson said. “There’s just not as much access to a platform to express ourselves and our cultures, or to have our work received and recognized. It can feel as though it’s more about who you know than what you know.”
But, she added, she intends to be a catalyst for that to change.
Thompson is at the helm of a two-day exhibition set to open this weekend.
Titled “Black as You Are,” the free multifaceted event will take place to coincide with Black History Month, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at the Spot Nutrition, 356 Main St.
It will feature work performed and displayed by creatives from Dubuque and Davenport, Iowa, ranging from painters, illustrators and sculptors to spoken word artists.
Participating poets will include Christina Baker, Alicia Mitchell, Sharana Baker, Rasharra Smith, Ciara Boyd, Katrina Owensby and Taz Montague.
Featured visual artists will include Norlis Spencor, Darryl Cross, Marley Washington and Zay Williams.
“We’re starting with just those two days,” Thompson said. “But I’d like to see where this can go, how this might open the door to other artists and how it might help them to continue to create and build a network.”
City of Dubuque Arts & Cultural Affairs Manager Jenni Petersen-Brant said efforts like Thompson’s are key to diversifying arts and culture in Dubuque — something many organizations are eyeing as a bigger goal in their programs and offerings.
Furthermore, they are the type of projects and initiatives the city anticipates seeing in response to the Creative Empowerment sub grant program for individual creatives.
“Creating events and spaces where BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) voices are the main representation can be difficult,” Petersen-Brant said. “I think it starts with co-creation and building relationships within traditionally untrusted spaces, and I’m incredibly proud of Bri for going forward in what she’s doing. Through it, she is showing, as a BIPOC creative, that she feels comfortable helping elevate other voices to be stronger and more empowered. To me, that speaks volumes, even over what the exhibit looks like, where it is or when it is.”
That is what Thompson said she hopes to represent through this and other future efforts she organizes or collaborates within.
“That’s always been me,” she said. “I’ve always fought for my own representation and for other’s.”
In addition to organizing “Black as You Are,” Thompson has emerged as an energetic and vocal advocate for young entrepreneurs, creatives of color and those struggling to find their voice in the community.
She has visited with students, along with other local Black leaders, at Lincoln Elementary School. She also has collaborated with Travel Dubuque and has a passion for highlighting community events, along with local Black-owned businesses, like The Spot Nutrition, which will host “Black as You Are.”
Angela Lee, co-owner of the Spot Nutrition — which regularly displays work from local artists, in addition to featuring two large-scale murals inside the establishment — said the business is excited about being a hub for artistic innovation like Thompson’s.
“We’re happy to create a space for it,” Lee said. “With events like this, I think we can help it become a bigger deal.”
Petersen-Brant said, beyond the event, it’s the community’s job to support efforts like Thompson’s.
“There is a great energy percolating among BIPOC artists and younger artists that we need to pay attention to,” she said. “If the community wants more of this and wants to see it be a piece of the fabric of our community, they need to show up to this event. And more than that, they need to keep showing up after the exhibit to support Bri and the work of these artists.”
