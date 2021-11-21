As we move through November, I always wonder why there isn’t any good Thanksgiving music out there.
Halloween has a handful of hits. Obviously, Christmas and Hanukkah have their genre of holiday music. Why doesn’t Thanksgiving get any good songs?
These songs would be great. I’d be grateful to have a song connected with Thanksgiving in addition to Adam Sandler’s lonely “Turkey Song.”
Wait a second — is it grateful or greatful? Let’s get to the bottom of this cornucopia of spelling confusion.
I’m going to cut to the chase and let you know that grateful (with one l) is the correct spelling. The misspelling greatful is not a word. Don’t use it. Don’t let your friends spell it that way. It’s incorrect.
Of course, always be kind when correcting others’ spelling or grammar, and only do it on a one-on-one basis. Never correct someone’s spelling or grammar in public.
How do we get this word grateful that just looks strange? After all, Tony the Tiger never says, “They’re grate!” when referring to a heaping bowl of Frosted Flakes.
A grate is a noun that means a frame of metal bars used to block something. When used as a verb, grate means to either reduce to small pieces by using a grater or to make an unpleasant sound.
If we think again about this grat- word stem, we can recall words like gratify, gratitude and even gratis (something for free). It’s time to bust out our Latin dictionaries, folks.
The root Latin word we get grateful from is gratus, which means pleasing or grateful. This has no connection whatsoever with potatoes au gratin. Gratin is a French culinary term for something that is topped with a browned crust. Gratin comes from the French word gratter, which means to scrape or to grate. There it is.
Now we can see where these two grat- words get their different meanings. A sound that is grating to your ears is incredibly unpleasant. It’s the sound of nails on a chalkboard or a fork scraping against a dinner plate.
Words including ingratiate, gratuity and even congratulate come from the Latin root word that means “grateful.” Although initially, it makes sense to spell grateful incorrectly, now it all makes sense.
Cheese is great. You can grate cheese. If a friend gives you an entire wheel of cheese, you are grateful for the thoughtful gesture. Now if we can just get someone to write songs about Thanksgiving and cheese, that would be great.