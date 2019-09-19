GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host a bluegrass concert featuring the Rische Brothers — Scott and Mark — with Ron and Carolyn
Wedekind from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
In addition to music, Scott Rische will talk about what bluegrass is and where it originated.
Scott began playing guitar and mandolin in the early 1960s and started performing professionally in bluegrass bands in the 1970s. Scott and Mark also played with the Rische Brothers Band that also included brother, Forrest, and Ron Wedekind.
Ron learned to play the five-string banjo in the 1960s. He went on to perform with numerous bluegrass bands throughout the Midwest. Carolyn joined him on bass in the bluegrass band, Bill Wells & the Blue Ridge Mountain Grass, and later with the family band, Weeds and Sprouts, which included their three children. Today, he plays with Pickin’ Up Speed. Carolyn plays with the Anna Maria String Band.
The program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.