If your birthday is today: You'll see the big picture this year. High energy, a positive attitude and innovative ideas will help you reject those trying to monopolize your time or space.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do whatever it takes to get where you want to go. Say no to negativity, interference and laziness. Initiate positive changes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll be backed into a corner if you aren't willing to put yourself and your ideas on the line. Stand up for what's important to you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let anyone dismantle your plans. Put together a foolproof project. Call on those who have helped in the past to give you the backup you need to succeed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't wait until it's too late. Act. Offering a unique solution will help get others on board. A makeover will give you a trendy new look.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take the time to do your due diligence and make yourself clear to those meddling in your affairs. Trust in your ability.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Easy come, easy go. You have the potential to bring in cash but also to let it slip through your fingers. Don't be fooled by advertising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Generosity is attractive, but don't spend or give away money that you don't have. It is best to implement change out of necessity. Join forces with someone who can give you good advice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take the high road. A kind approach will buy you time to discover helpful information. Being well-informed will make a difference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your emotions on the back burner and go about your business. Letting someone get to you will prove debilitating. If you speak your mind, you'll maintain control.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Enjoy the moment. Start a project that can change your life. Take care of your health and finances instead of trusting such matters to someone else.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Help others. Step outside your comfort zone to deal with someone giving false information. A serious attitude encourages respect.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Expand your interests, friendships and circumstances to fit your plans. Refuse to let emotions cost you your dignity.
