When Divine Word College President the Rev. Tom Ascheman was in sixth grade, he was captivated by a promotional card from the school in his Des Moines Catholic school bulletin board.
It resonated with his vision for connection, hospitality and diversity. Ascheman asked his parents to take him for a visit to Divine Word in Epworth, his mother’s hometown.
“The international flags lining the driveway got me by the time I drove up,” said Ascheman, who felt immediately, “The world is here.” He knew after high school graduation, Divine Word would be his first step toward the priesthood.
Having spent much of his childhood in married student housing on college campuses while his father worked toward his doctorate in agronomy, Ascheman became comfortable in diverse settings. He heard many languages and was introduced to a variety of cultures and customs in the homes of his friends. He remembers a curiosity, openness and inclusivity not only among the children, but also the mothers.
At age 6, Ascheman was on the playground of his Catholic elementary school in Columbus, Ohio, when he had his first transcendent experience. Time “seemed to be suspended,” and he had an awareness of the presence of God.
“I just fell in love with God,” Ascheman said. “It felt very satisfying.”
He knew at that moment, he would one day become a priest.
Ascheman vividly remembers his second encounter with God’s presence.
As he sat on a couch facing the family television, with his mother ironing behind him on their Greenfield, Ind., sun porch, the two watched Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
“I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen,” Ascheman said. He recognized a shared vision for unity in diversity and, at that moment, the 9-year-old knew he would not be serving an all-white congregation.
By the time Ascheman discovered Divine Word, he “had this idea that somehow God wanted me to put my arms around the whole world and love everyone in it.”
He felt called to become a missionary priest and walk a path where “everyone is invited and everyone is welcome.”
His lifelong work took him into the “effort against discarding the poor or abandoned and putting up walls due to race or religion.”
“I wasn’t intending to stay in Iowa all my life,” said Ascheman, who spent seven years in Mexico and 12 in Rome, which were divided between six months in Italy and six months living out of a suitcase while traveling to 70 countries.
It was a wonderful experience, but the challenging lifestyle led him to an Hispanic parish in Fort Wayne, Ind., and eventually, back to Iowa.
For the past six years, Ascheman has guided his alma mater wearing many hats in his dual role of president and gardener.
To him, it would be harder to give up his second job than his first, because the garden serves as an invitation and a way of saying to the larger community, “everyone is welcome here.”
The niche he’s filled at the college is fitting for a man with agrarian roots, a servant’s heart and the mind of an academic.
Early in his presidency, the Society of the Divine Word international offices wanted to be certain they had titles to the college’s land. The archives were searched and a deed was found with the signature of the previous owner, Ascheman’s great-grandfather William Rupp, who’d farmed the land with his wife Mae until 1930.
This was confirmation of something Ascheman had suspected and he found himself laughing because he traveled so far as a missionary, only to be called back to his family’s land. It felt like a joke to the man who had lived by the philosophy, “home is wherever I happen to be.”
William Rupp, a devoted Methodist, is remembered as both honest and inclusive, with an openness that inspires Ascheman. Rupp’s son, Glenn, converted to Catholicism in order to marry the woman he fell in love with, Ascheman’s grandmother. As was the custom of the time, Glenn Rupp pledged to raise their future children Catholic, but stomach cancer claimed his life only 10 years later.
William and Mae Rupp stepped up to raise their son’s children when his widow had to go in search of work in Dubuque. Rupp took his grandchildren, which included Ascheman’s mother, to Mass at St. Patrick’s every Sunday, while he waited in the car. Afterward, he went to his church.
Rupp honored the agreement his son had made, while also honoring his son.
This same openness and acceptance runs through Ascheman’s veins, impacting his work greatly at the college.
During the fall of 2021, he felt inspired to take down the chain link fences separating the campus from the community. There are 20 nations represented in the Divine Word student body, and Ascheman knows from experience “there’s a temptation to live behind walls when in a foreign environment.” He not only feels this is unhealthy, but it also sends the wrong message to both students and community members.
“Taking down the fences is a symbolic reminder we all need to be open. If we’re missionaries, we can’t live behind fences,” he said.
In his gardener role, Ascheman also was bothered by the opportunistic weeds growing around the fencing.
“If the property isn’t beautiful, it’s hard to keep a strong sense of joy.”
On the Divine Word website, in his presidential welcome, Ascheman describes the college as “a wonderful place to learn to listen for God’s divine word and to respond.”
For a man whose life has been guided by listening and responding to the presence of God, it seems to be the perfect fit.
As the world continues to emerge from the pandemic, Ascheman hopes to create more openness and grow the connection between the college and the community.
