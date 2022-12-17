When Divine Word College President the Rev. Tom Ascheman was in sixth grade, he was captivated by a promotional card from the school in his Des Moines Catholic school bulletin board.

It resonated with his vision for connection, hospitality and diversity. Ascheman asked his parents to take him for a visit to Divine Word in Epworth, his mother’s hometown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.