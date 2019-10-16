ELIZABETH, Ill. — A one-hour tour to discover Schurmeier Teaching Forest after dark will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 147 E. Reusch Road.
Sponsored by Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation’s education and outreach, manager, Jess Hepker will lead the night hike, when hikers’ vision is limited and requires them to use other senses, especially hearing. Learn how night vision works and which wildlife become active at night.
Leave flashlights at home and wear long pants and hiking boots.
For more information, visit