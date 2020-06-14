This one-story floor plan gives homeowners 1,996 square feet of space, including a luxurious master suite (check out the private bathroom, which features skylights) and the airy great room.
A screened porch makes it easy to enjoy year-round outdoor living, while a spacious front porch delivers major curb appeal.
The island kitchen provides plenty of space for meal prep and includes a breakfast nook.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866-228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
Link to plan for digital features: www.eplans.com/plan/1996-square-feet-3-bedroom-2-5-bathroom-2-garage-cottage-ranch-sp267795