Hardcover fiction
1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
3. First Person Singular: Stories, Haruki Murakami, Knopf
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
5. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
9. Good Company, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney, Ecco
10. Northern Spy, Flynn Berry, Viking
11. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
12. The Consequences of Fear, Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
13. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
14. Hummingbird Salamander, Jeff VanderMeer, MCD
15. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker, Holt
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. Broken (in the best possible way), Jenny Lawson, Holt
5. Broken Horses: A Memoir, Brandi Carlile, Crown
6. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
7. The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos, Judy Batalion, Morrow
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. Beautiful Things: A Memoir, Hunter Biden, Gallery Books
10. Philip Roth: The Biography, Blake Bailey, Norton
11. Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch, Erin French, Celadon Books
12. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee, One World
13. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking
14. A Little Devil in America, Hanif Abdurraqib, Random House
15. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
Trade paperback fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
5. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
6. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
8. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Penguin
9. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
10. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
11. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
12. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
13. How Much of These Hills Is Gold, C Pam Zhang, Riverhead Books
14. Later, Stephen King, Hard Case Crime
15. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
3. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
4. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
5. Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life, Lulu Miller, S&S
6. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
7. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
8. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
9. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
10. The Undocumented Americans, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, One World
11. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
12. We Do This ‘til We Free Us, Mariame Kaba, Haymarket Books
13. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
14. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
15. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
6. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
9. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and middle grade readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
6. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
7. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
9. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
10. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
11. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
13. Wow in the World: The How and Wow of the Human Body, Mindy Thomas, Guy Raz, Jack Teagle (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers, Michelle Obama, Delacorte Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. Game Changer, Neal Shusterman, Quill Tree Books
8. House of Hollow, Krystal Sutherland, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
10. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
13. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
Children’s illustrated
1. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
2. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
8. Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race, Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli, Isabel Roxas (Illus.), Rise x Penguin Workshop
9. I Sang You Down from the Stars, Tasha Spillett-Sumner, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
11. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
12. Someone Builds the Dream, Lisa Wheeler, Loren Long (Illus.), Dial Books
13. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
14. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
9. Ivy & Bean, Annie Barrows, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Chronicle
10. The Last Kids on Earth, Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Jay Cooper (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers