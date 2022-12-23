St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., will host its 31st season of its Fabulous Fridays concert series, beginning Jan. 6.

The concerts began in 1992 with musicians from the church. Throughout the years, the performances have grown to include locally and nationally recognized artists.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.