St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., will host its 31st season of its Fabulous Fridays concert series, beginning Jan. 6.
The concerts began in 1992 with musicians from the church. Throughout the years, the performances have grown to include locally and nationally recognized artists.
Performances take place at 12:05 p.m. and conclude at 12:35 p.m., followed by coffee and desserts.
fabulousfriday.
The performances are free, but baskets are provided for contributions to People In Need and the church’s Jesus Fund.
Jan. 6: Charles Barland, organ; Sue Hattel, clarinet; Ann Duchow, violin; David Patterson, cello; Brady Potts, violin.
Jan. 13: Ralph Kluseman, A Beatles (and Friends) Tribute.
Jan. 20: The Americana Band, led by David Overby.
Jan. 27: Rebecca Christian, author and storyteller.
Feb. 3: Sharon Jensen, piano.
Feb. 10: Marcus DeJesus, classical guitar.
Feb. 17: Laura Southworth, soprano; Leslie Appleby, piano.
Feb. 24: The Potosa Strings, directed by Ann Duchow.
March 3: Clarke University Collegiate Singers, directed by Amanda Huntleigh.
March 10: Chuck Bregman, piano.
March 17: University of Dubuque Choir, directed by Kristen Eby.
March 24: Upper Main Street Jazz Band, led by Ric Jones.
