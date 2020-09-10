If your birthday is today: Embrace change, see what life has to offer and be curious and ready to try something new. Refuse to let anyone tempt you or push you somewhere you don't want to go. Walk in a direction that offers happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be frank about the way you feel, what you want and what you expect. How you handle others will affect the outcome of a tense situation. Be kind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Listen carefully. Confusion and uncertainty will be rampant. Problems at home will surface if someone is indulgent or tries to push you in a direction you don't want to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Hang on to your cash. Steer clear of joint ventures. Seek out stability, downtime and creative endeavors that ease stress and stimulate your mind. Don't take physical risks.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get involved in something that requires enthusiasm. Challenging yourself will help you get rid of anxiety. Make romance, peace and love priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Pay more attention to your investments, contracts and health. Make changes that will improve your lifestyle. Verify information you receive before you pass it along or make a decision based on it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Spend more time on self-improvement and less time trying to change others. Work alone until you are sure you have everything in place. Sharing or presenting what you have to offer prematurely will lead to interference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A sensitive personal matter will require diplomacy. Consider the changes you can make to keep the peace and make everyone, including yourself, happy. The help you offer and the suggestions you make will lead to a better home environment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your energy into something worthwhile. Nurture a personal relationship. An unexpected change will help you adjust your lifestyle.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change will make you uneasy. Until details are in place, keep your thoughts to yourself. Bide your time, and you'll get what you want in the end.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put your energy toward a favored pursuit. Discussing your plans with someone special will lead to positive input. Love and romance look promising.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You may not like change, but it may be in your best interest. Don't disregard an opportunity due to fear. Embrace the future with a positive attitude, and you will discover that life has more to offer than you imagined.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Curb any anxiety or tendency to get into an argument. Do something physical that will help you expel pent-up energy. Focus on love, romance and personal growth. Strive to look and do your best.
