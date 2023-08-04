A study in Human Kinetics Journal found that only 3% of elite athletes say they get enough sleep and 71% of athletes fall short by an hour or more. I suspect that some of you who are age 50 and older and regularly get exercise are also sleep-cheated or downright deprived. After all, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 70 million Americans have chronic sleep problems.
That can seriously undercut the benefits you get from being physically active. A study in The Lancet Healthy Longevity tracked cognitive function in almost 9,000 people age 50 and older for 10 years. The researchers found that folks who were more physically active in their 50s and 60s but got six or fewer hours of sleep a night had faster cognitive decline than peers who were active and got enough sleep. And the short-sleepers ended up with no better brain function than study participants who were inactive but got enough sleep.
To improve your sleep, you want to manage your stress response using meditation, physical activity and, if needed, talk therapy. You also want to reduce inflammation by ditching added sugars, red and processed meats and highly processed foods. Also, talk to your doc about taking nighttime magnesium, aspirin with half a glass of warm water before and after, and colchicine. Then, when you exercise, you’ll receive the cardiovascular, cognitive, metabolic, and immune system benefits that come from physical activity.
Recommended for you
And to make sure your sleep stays restful, explore LongevityPlaybook.com’s program for a younger, healthier you: diet, stress management, exercise, brain health and sleep.