A study in Human Kinetics Journal found that only 3% of elite athletes say they get enough sleep and 71% of athletes fall short by an hour or more. I suspect that some of you who are age 50 and older and regularly get exercise are also sleep-cheated or downright deprived. After all, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 70 million Americans have chronic sleep problems.

That can seriously undercut the benefits you get from being physically active. A study in The Lancet Healthy Longevity tracked cognitive function in almost 9,000 people age 50 and older for 10 years. The researchers found that folks who were more physically active in their 50s and 60s but got six or fewer hours of sleep a night had faster cognitive decline than peers who were active and got enough sleep. And the short-sleepers ended up with no better brain function than study participants who were inactive but got enough sleep.

Recommended for you

Tags