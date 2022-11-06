The Ginter family is busy preparing for its huge annual community Thanksgiving dinner, now in its 60th year — making it something the scions heading it have never known.
The Ginter Thanksgiving Dinner was begun by Donna Ginter, the late matriarch of the family that runs the West Dubuque Tap. During the years, it has grown to serve thousands of area residents each year.
In 2021, after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meal fed more than 2,050 — 1,700 deliveries and 350 at the Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. That was down from the usual 2,000 delivers, but a greater number of in-person diners.
“We’re anticipating that for this year as well,” said Kathy Ginter, of more in-person dining. “We’re trying to encourage people that have transportation or the means to get to the hall to come to the hall.”
Genny Ginter, another of Donna’s daughters who has carried on organizing the event, said in-person comes with perks as well.
“If they come down there they get a lot more food, they can take food home and see Santa,” she said.
Kathy added that gathering in person kept to the spirit that inspired the event in the first place.
“A lot of people just sit home alone,” she said. “The whole idea of my mother’s doing this was so people could socialize.”
Another benefit of more people dining in person is the slack it cuts the hundreds of volunteers relied upon to deliver meals to those who are not able to make it to the meal.
“We need more of our volunteers to deliver food,” she said. “For every route, I require two people — one to drive and one to take the food — so then nobody is alone to go into somebody’s house. I usually have 100 routes. So that’s 200 people who are there just to deliver. It’s organized chaos. So some people walk in (on Thanksgiving Day) and think ‘Oh, they have enough volunteers,’ when we don’t.”
Volunteers interested in delivering meals only need to show up at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and do not need to sign up ahead.
“The earlier they can get their order in, the better because I have to cut it off at a certain number,” Genny said.
Since the event began in 1962, the Ginters and their friends have had to adapt the event to changes. For instance, members of the community used to donate food they had prepared before, Kathy said, “health insurance put the kibosh on that.”
And, in recent years, organizations have played a bigger role — Clarke University mixing the dressing and potatoes, the Moose Lodge opening their kitchen for turkey cooking, the Community Foundation lending support.
This year, the rising costs of inflation have had an impact — especially through monetary donations with which the family purchases food.
“I get that, with the prices for everything going up,” Kathy said. “But the prices have gone up for the dinner as well.”
“And I get over a ton of turkeys — 85 25-pound turkeys,” Genny said. “So I’m waiting to see how much that is per pound.”
In the meantime, the Ginters are in the calm before the storm.
“The real prep work doesn’t start until the few days before,” Kathy said.
“Then all hell breaks loose,” Genny finished.
It is all hands on deck for the clan.
“I promised my mom when she died that I would continue it, so now the family has to help me,” Genny said. “We have a nephew who lives in Colorado who comes home almost every year just to do this.”
Their brother handles the dressing, starting at 5 a.m. the day of — which Kathy and Genny say is the “easy job.”
“You smell like dressing for two days,” he said. “The sage gets to you.”
Still, the Ginters don’t seem stressed.
“I’ve done it almost my whole, entire life,” said Kathy, 62. “You can’t get bent out of shape about it.”
