The Ginter family is busy preparing for its huge annual community Thanksgiving dinner, now in its 60th year — making it something the scions heading it have never known.

The Ginter Thanksgiving Dinner was begun by Donna Ginter, the late matriarch of the family that runs the West Dubuque Tap. During the years, it has grown to serve thousands of area residents each year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.