Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
“The Old Lady Who Lived in a Shoe,” by Galena, Ill., potter Richard Hess.
“Fog and the Julien Dubuque,” by photographer Casey Klein.
GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts has announced its next virtual art flip book and is seeking artists.
The exhibit, “The Stuff of Dreams,” is a topic open for interpretation and could include artwork that depicts floating, traveling, flying, nightmares or hope for the future.
All mediums are welcome. The deadline to submit work is Monday, Aug. 23. Details for submitting work can be found
by emailing gallery manager Patricia Lehnhardt at
gallerymanager@galenacenterforthearts.com.
The flip book will be available for online viewing beginning Sept. 1. Print copies also will be available for purchase.
In the last year, flip books by the Galena Center for the Arts have had more than 1,700 online viewers.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.