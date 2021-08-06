GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts has announced its next virtual art flip book and is seeking artists.

The exhibit, “The Stuff of Dreams,” is a topic open for interpretation and could include artwork that depicts floating, traveling, flying, nightmares or hope for the future.

All mediums are welcome. The deadline to submit work is Monday, Aug. 23. Details for submitting work can be found

by emailing gallery manager Patricia Lehnhardt at

gallerymanager@galenacenterforthearts.com.

The flip book will be available for online viewing beginning Sept. 1. Print copies also will be available for purchase.

In the last year, flip books by the Galena Center for the Arts have had more than 1,700 online viewers.

