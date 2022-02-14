If your birthday is today: Simplicity and calculated moves will help you sort through the baggage that stands in your way. Rid yourself of anything that holds you back and map out a course that will take you in a direction that leads to contentment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Set your sights on what's important to you, and don't look back. Lift barriers and embrace what life has to offer. Don't miss an opportunity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Ask, and you shall receive. Make the changes that you want to see happen, and you'll have no regrets. Assess your situation and make your move. Now's the time to take charge.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stop beating yourself up and start enjoying the things that make you happy. Channel your energy into something you feel passionate about. Follow your heart.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) An emotional situation will escalate quickly. Take control and put a positive spin on whatever develops to maintain peace and order. It's up to you to keep things manageable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Spend time with those you know and trust instead of trying to make new connections. Tried-and-true methods won't disappoint. Put your heart into learning and achieving what you set out to do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stretch your imagination; you'll come up with an idea that opens a window of opportunity. Don't stand in the way of progress because you are hesitant to do things differently.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An unpredictable attitude can be advantageous if multitasking is required. Jumping from one thing to another with ease and grace will impress onlookers.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are perfectly able to make a move if you hustle. Assess the situation quickly. You don't want to waste a moment. Seek out people you feel comfortable sharing with, then proceed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take your time. Overreacting or making assumptions will backfire. Stick to your original plans, and home in on what needs to be taken care of before moving on to other projects and pursuits.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Underlying emotional turmoil will get to you if you don't address issues swiftly. Do what's necessary to ensure everyone knows how you feel. Being secretive will only confuse people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Pay attention to money matters, what old friends or relatives are going through and business affairs. Staying on top of small details will help you ward off interference and criticism.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll have plenty to do, and you'll get good results if you push forward with the changes you want to make. A partnership will get the boost it needs to bring both parties closer together.
