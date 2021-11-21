Hardcover Fiction
1. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper
6. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
7. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. The Dark Hours, Michael Connelly, Little, Brown
9. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
10. Our Country Friends, Gary Shteyngart, Random House
11. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday
12. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
13. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
14. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
15. Silverview, John le Carré, Viking
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
2. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
3. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
4. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul McCartney, Liveright
5. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
6. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
9. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
10. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
11. Will, Will Smith, Penguin Press
12. Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, Adam Schiff, Random House
13. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
14. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Simon & Schuster
15. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
4. The Searcher, Tana French, Penguin
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
11. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
12. It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
13. I Hope This Finds You Well: Poems, Kate Baer, Harper Perennial
14. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
15. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
4. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
6. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
7. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
8. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
9. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
10. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
11. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Beacon Press
13. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
14. Eleanor, David Michaelis, Simon & Schuster
15. First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country, Thomas E. Ricks, Harper Perennial
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
4. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
6. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Ballantine
Early and middle grade readers
1. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
2. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
3. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
4. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
5. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
8. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
9. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books
10. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
11. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
13. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
14. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents
15. Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life, Professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan, DK Children
Young Adult
1. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
4. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
9. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
10. You’ve Reached Sam, Dustin Thao, Wednesday Books
11. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books
12. Skin of the Sea, Natasha Bowen, Random House Books for Young Readers
13. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
2. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
3. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
4. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
5. There’s a Ghost In This House, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
6. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
7. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
8. Construction Site: Merry and Bright, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
9. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
13. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
14. Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
15. Grumpy Monkey Oh, No! Christmas, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Studio
Children’s Series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix
8. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Matt Loveridge (Illus.), Scholastic
9. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic