SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will honor the longest night and shortest day of the year with Praying with the Seasons: Winter Solstice from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Attendees will celebrate the solstice through ritual, celebration and contemplation. This session will take place mostly indoors, with a small fire as well as opportunity for contemplative time.
The facilitator will be Eric Anglada, coordinator of ecological programming. A freewill offering will be appreciated. No registration is required.
For more information, call 608-748-4411, email at eric.anglada@gmail.com or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.