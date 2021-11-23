Play: ”The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 12 and 19; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 and 16; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $11 for early bird performances on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4. $22 for other performances. Tickets are available by calling the Bell Tower Theater box office at 563-588-3377.
Online: www.belltowertheater.net.
COVID protocols: For up-to-date information on social distance seating and other safety protocols, visit www.tinyurl.com/BellTowerTheater.
Synopsis
The Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for the Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular. When the baby Jesus figure from the nativity scene disappears, the sisterhood has trouble staying focused knowing there’s a criminal on the loose.
Sisterhood leader Bea is certain the culprit is her longtime rival, Lucille Orton, from the strict First Salvation Church. The sisterhood decides they need help to solve the mystery. Enter honorary sisterhood member and private investigator Janet.
Filled with the spirit of the season, along with a dash of comedy and mystery, the audience will watch from both onstage and backstage as Janet waits until the end of the Sisterhood’s Christmas Spectacular performance to reveal who the culprit is.
Tidbits
- The play includes Mandy Diercks, Lorie Foley, Jill Heitzman, Debbie Meyer and Sue Flogel, with Sue Riedel directing.
- Playwright Bo Wilson lives in Richmond, Va., and is a voiceover artist. In addition to having written more than 30 plays, he pens scripts for training films.
- This is the second Wilson play to feature the Charitable Sisterhood — “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” features several of the same characters.
- This is the final production of the Bell Tower Theater’s 2021 season, which featured seven productions.
- Wilson’s plays have been performed around the country and are particularly popular with regional and community theaters.
Quotable, from actor/director Sue Riedel
- “(‘The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular’) is the type of show we need right now.”
- “I like the show because it has good characters and fun roles for women.”
- “I laughed when I read the play because one Christmas my mother’s Baby Jesus was taken from her nativity scene in front of our house on Christmas Eve. She was so upset. How could a neighbor do this? What neighbor did it? It was ruining her Christmas. I said, ‘Mom, it will be OK. Someone else must have needed him.’ So, I got a doll and wrapped it in a blue baby blanket and put it in the crib in front of our house. Needless to say, Mom was happy and our Christmas was saved.”
- “This is not a show you have seen before at Christmas.”