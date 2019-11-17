“2019 Soul Train Awards,” 7 p.m. on BET, VH1
From the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, actresses Tisha Campbell (“Dr. Ken”) and Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”) return for their second year as hosts of this annual celebration of the best in black music and entertainment.
“Good Eats,” 7 p.m. on Food Network
In “The Turkey Strikes Back ... Again,” Food Network’s sardonic host and mad culinary scientist Alton Brown talks turkey in an hour-long Thanksgiving special.
Movie: “Write Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
Dumped by her boyfriend two weeks before Christmas, Jessica (Torrey DeVitto, “Chicago Med”) decides to take a break from romance and send five special cards she bought for her ex to five people who have changed her life for the better in this uplifting holiday drama.
Movie: “Random Acts of Christmas,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
For many people, the frantic pace of the annual winter holidays adds to the stress of the season, but some kindly spirit is taking time out of his or her day to perform random acts of kindness. Investigative reporter Sydney Larkin (Erin Cahill) is determined to unmask the benevolent Samaritan — Santamaritan? — but her reporting leads her to another journalist (Kevin McGarry) who manages to ignite Sydney’s Christmas spirit.
“Poldark on Masterpiece,” 8 p.m. on PBS
This reboot of a historical romance wraps up its story tonight after five seasons, with a finale that sees Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) posing as a spy for the French, an impersonation that includes appearing to seduce Tess Tregidden (Sofia Oxenham). Unfortunately, he fails to mention that to wife Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson).