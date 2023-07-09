When “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” was released more than 40 years ago, thousands of young moviegoers were enthralled by the travel to exotic places, global intrigue, seemingly endless wealth and danger — Nazis! — that were all a part of Professor Jones’s archeological adventures.
Suddenly, all of those “ologies” — archaeology, paleontology, anthropology — were cool jobs. While many who delved into the fields were probably sorely disappointed, some would go on to get hooked on the meticulous detail involved and the thrilling discoveries that could be made. While few would make it their profession, plenty were happy to enjoy amateur status, using their vacations to travel to distant dig sites to work on their own or as part of a professional team.
“I guess we made archaeology look fun,” Harrison Ford recently told National Geographic.
Ford stars as the iconic Henry Jones Jr. (better known as Indiana) in all five films in the franchise. The fifth film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” opened on June 30.
Global discoveries
Rick Pariser, 75, of Galena, Ill., is a retired Illinois state trooper and amateur paleontologist who has had a life-long obsession with collections ever since he was a kid growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y.
“My brother and I were big collectors,” he said. “Of anything. I collect things, and it’s a challenge. It’s a challenge of discovery and a challenge to get to some of these faraway places. And then once I get there, I have to figure out how to get back. So really, it’s just enjoying life.”
Pariser took a spring trip to North Africa to a site he has traveled to eight times. After a flight to London, he boards a much smaller plane for the three and a half hour flight to Marrakesh, Morocco.
“If you sit on the starboard side of the plane as you approach Marrakesh, you can see the High Atlas Mountains,” he said. “I gotta go over those mountains to get where I’m going.”
Pariser rents a four-wheel-drive vehicle, leaving Marrakesh behind and heading over the mountains along treacherous roads. His first stop is Ouarzazte, an exotic World Heritage site that has been a popular filming destination for years for movies like “Lawrence of Arabia” and TV shows like “Game of Thrones.”
After an overnight stay with a friend, Pariser begins heading deeper into the Sahara Desert.
“It’s very stunning topography,” he said. “It’s insanely beautiful. It’s really a state of wonder. But heaven help you if you wander off, because nobody would ever find you.”
Pariser’s final destination is Erfoud, considered the trilobite capital of the world.
Trilobites are an extinct marine animal and one of the earliest arthropods on Earth. Their variety and diversity is unmatched — more than 22,000 different species have been identified.
Pariser’s collection, which contains thousands of pieces, has fossils he has collected from the area that are as much as 180 million years old.
“From (Erfoud), I can commute to other areas,” he said. “That whole region was once covered by water. It has been referred to by scientists as the most dangerous place in the world during the Crustacean Era, because every creature was eating another one.”
In addition to North Africa, Pariser has traveled to Europe on at least 20 occasions to sate his passion for exploring.
“Particularly the U.K.,” he said. “That island is filled with composites, particularly the southwest end of England, which is known as the ‘Jurassic Coast.’”
Pariser’s next adventure will take him to southwest Wyoming this month, another place he’s visited many times.
“It’s very rich in fish fossils,” he said. “It’s out in the high desert, and it’s very therapeutic to just fixate on one thing and not worry about anything else.”
When he isn’t traveling, Pariser operates a small mineral and fossil shop on Galena’s Main Street.
“I’m only there two days a week,” he said. “I operate at a loss. But I have a great time. I accrue all this stuff and it’s great to share it with people.”
Close to home
Gerda Preston Hartman, 82, grew up on her family’s farm on Olde Massey Road in rural Dubuque County. Most of that farmland is now part of the Mines of Spain Recreation Area.
She still lives on 7 acres of the family’s property, which has been whittled down from 120 acres. She found her first arrowhead as a young mother working the farm.
“I was cultivating corn right behind the house in the the hills,” she said. “I almost fell off the tractor when I found it. It was just beautiful.”
Preston Hartman found several more arrowheads following that first find, and she was hooked. She has worked with the state on too many digs to count, and has logged and recorded finds on her property, including some from the Paleo-Americans who once lived in the area.
“Those go back six to 10,000 years,” she said.
Preston Hartman said she became so enthralled with her finds that she would walk the property every night hoping to find more treasures.
“It just gave me the encouragement to find more,” she said.
Preston Hartman is certified with the state of Iowa through their archaeological certification program.
“I’m not an archaeologist,” she said. “But I’ve done hours and hours of digging.”
Preston Hartman’s collection is relatively small, but it is the history of each piece that is important to her.
“My mom and dad were not nosy people,” she said. “But they talked about people in the sense of history. This person married this person, or this person died really young. The history of family and a whole community can be told through these pieces.”
In your own backyard
Matt Kaufmann, of Sherrill, Iowa, found his first Native American arrowhead when he was 5, and then never stopped looking.
“I don’t sell or buy or trade,” Kaufmann, 55, said. “I just collect.”
Kaufmann is a member of the Hawkeye State Archaeological Society, a group of amateur archaeologists who enjoy hunting and collecting artifacts. That might include arrowheads, axe heads, pottery or even shavings from the creation of those items, known as debitage.
“I could take you out right now and show you a ton of debitage on my property,” Kaufmann said.
The Hawkeye State Archaeological Society is part of the Central States Archaeological Society, a group that has more than 3,300 members in 33 states.
“There are shows for buying and selling,” Kaufmann said. “But a lot of people just like to display what they have and talk to other like-minded people. I’m an avid hunter (of artifacts) and I’ve learned so much from meeting other people and going to these shows.”
Kaufmann, who owns a painting contracting business, doesn’t think his interest in archaeology is all that unique.
“I grew up a country boy,” he said. “And like all country boys and girls, we hunted, we fished and we hunted for artifacts. That’s all there was to do. I can talk about it forever, and I’m really good at it.”
For Kaufmann, finding an arrowhead or other artifact is just the beginning. Learning what time period the piece is from, as well as what group of people it came from, is even more interesting.
“In one of our fields, I picked up a Cahokia point that is probably about 1,400 to 1,500 years old,” he said. “The Cahokia (people) were from the East St. Louis (Ill.) area. So finding this point ... you know these people traveled.”
Kaufmann said there isn’t an artifact that can’t be traced back to a particular time in history and to a particular tribe or group of people based on the way the item is made or a pattern that might be found on it.
“I’ve got thousands and thousands of pieces,” he said. “It’s an historic snapshot, and I just enjoy it phenomenally. And really, anybody can do it. They’re literally in your own backyard.”