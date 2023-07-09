When “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” was released more than 40 years ago, thousands of young moviegoers were enthralled by the travel to exotic places, global intrigue, seemingly endless wealth and danger — Nazis! — that were all a part of Professor Jones’s archeological adventures.

Suddenly, all of those “ologies” — archaeology, paleontology, anthropology — were cool jobs. While many who delved into the fields were probably sorely disappointed, some would go on to get hooked on the meticulous detail involved and the thrilling discoveries that could be made. While few would make it their profession, plenty were happy to enjoy amateur status, using their vacations to travel to distant dig sites to work on their own or as part of a professional team.

