Shaquille O’Neal’s weight hit 415 during the height of the pandemic — up from the 345 he says he weighed while playing for the Lakers. He’s not alone. According to the Health eHeart Study, overall folks gained 1.5 pound a month, and another study showed that many folks who were already obese gained 4 or more pounds monthly.
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture wondered how that happened. Their study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, reveals that while folks said they got 4.4% more exercise and 1.5% more sleep (good weight-controlling moves), that didn’t offset the 2.7% increase in the days they drank alcohol and the increased snacking they did. More folks also quit smoking, which can lead to (temporary) weight gain.
The good news: No matter how much you gained or what triggered it, you can regain your strength and energy. “The Great Age Reboot” suggests steps that will get you started. 1. Build your medical, social, economic and educational team. They’ll help you negotiate the health-building processes that you are about to embrace. 2. Reboot your approach to food. Write down three foods that may be contributing to your suboptimal health. Then write down a healthy substitute next to each one. Make the switch. 3. Embrace resilience. Restoring your health can be challenging, but don’t get hung upon your past. Think forward.
For more support, preorder my upcoming book “The Great Age Reboot,” and don’t hesitate to send me your questions about reclaiming your health at info@GreatAgeReboot.com.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.