In the nearly 20 years he has spent volunteering with local Boy Scouts troops, Dubuque resident Bob Bies has guided not just his sons, but countless other area children through mountain climbing expeditions, whitewater rafting trips and Eagle Scout ceremonies.
“I’ve seen those boys grow up,” said Bies, assistant scoutmaster of Troops 94 and 194 of Dubuque. “We’re with them from Cub Scouts all the way through Boy Scouts, so they kind of feel like your own kids sometimes. You get to know the families, and we get pretty close.”
For many area Boy Scouts leaders, the organization is a family affair, and the fatherly ties often can extend beyond one’s children. In honor of Father’s Day, the Telegraph Herald spoke with several local families in the Boy Scouts program to learn about the impact a scoutmaster can have.
‘A supporting, motivating force’
Aside from a brief stint in Cub Scouts as a child, Bies didn’t participate in the Boy Scouts program until his oldest son, Kyle, joined Cub Scouts and the group needed a den leader.
“When I first started in the Cub Scout program, I was kind of a quiet, shy dad, standing in the back of the room,” Bies said. “I turned into that leader slowly, I guess.”
Bies didn’t intend to continue his leadership role when Kyle crossed over to Boy Scouts at the end of fifth grade, thinking he should “let him do his own thing.”
“But then Kyle said, ‘Aren’t you coming in to the meeting?’ I thought, ‘Well, I was never a Boy Scout. I guess I’ll just observe for a few meetings to see what this is all about,’” Bies said. “Then, they were planning a campout, and he said, ‘Aren’t you going camping with us?’ So I guess you could say my son invited me into the Scout program.”
Soon, Bies and his wife, Laura, were both actively involved with Troop 94. It allowed them to spend time with Kyle and his younger brother, Luke, who also joined Boy Scouts
“Not everyone in scouting has their parent in the program with them, and I was lucky to have my dad around,” said Kyle, now 25. “He was always a supporting, motivating force to help me make the most out of our experiences and have those new encounters and learn those new things.”
One of the highlights of scouting for the family was high adventure trips to destinations like Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota or Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
Luke, now 22, recalled his father’s calm demeanor on one particularly adventurous canoe trip down the Wisconsin River. The group faced high winds, adverse weather and an abrupt rise in water levels after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released excess water from behind an upstream lock and dam.
“Dad was running around, catching stuff out of mid-air, and there were canoes starting to blow away,” Luke said. “We were all wet and mosquito-ridden … but Dad stayed calm and saved us all from being stranded, because he had ensured that we all pulled our canoes out of the water the night before.”
Although both Luke and Kyle have aged out of the Boy Scouts program, Bies and his wife remain highly involved as assistant scoutmasters.
Luke described his father as a dedicated leader who goes above and beyond to ensure that scouts have a positive experience.
“He has an arsenal of camping equipment that he will loan out to anyone,” he said. “If kids need equipment, sometimes it’s just theirs now.”
Passing the torch
Dubuque resident Justin Henry joined Troop 94 as a child, earning the rank of Eagle Scout in 2001. When his son, Mason, joined Cub Scouts in kindergarten, Henry knew he wanted to remain involved with the organization.
“I had received so much from scouting my entire life, and there were a lot of people that helped me along the way,” he said. “That was the only way I knew how to give back: To become a leader.”
Now, Henry works alongside Bies, serving as scoutmaster of Troop 94 and assistant scoutmaster of Troop 194. About 35 boys are currently members of Troop 94, according to Bies, and Troop 194 is a recently launched female troop serving about 16 girls.
Justin said his role as scoutmaster involves a delicate balance, assisting scouts while letting them lead activities as much as possible.
“As a leader, I’m overseeing, giving guidance and make sure they’re being safe, but it’s really youth-led,” he said.
Both Bies and Henry have been asked to speak at multiple Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremonies, recognizing the scouts who have earned the program’s highest rank.
“I think that just speaks to a lot about the degree of support and influence that he has had for many youth in scouting, not just myself and my brother,” Kyle said of his father.
Henry said one of the most rewarding aspects of his work is watching young scouts grow and tackle increasing responsibilities with success.
“I’ve watched scouts go from young, little quiet shy kids to outstanding leaders,” he said. “It’s fun to watch the scouts complete a challenge with very minimal direction, because you taught them when they were younger and now they’re sharpening their skills.”
Bies agreed.
“Sometimes, you get the younger ones in and they’re the rowdy ones that don’t pay attention, and finally that one day, you see the light switch go on and they get it,” he said. “They finally mature enough to realize what you’re doing and what you’re trying to teach them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.