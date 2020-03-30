If your birthday is today: Slow down, take your time and live in the moment. Absorb what's going on around you and think matters through. Strategy will count, so plant your feet firmly on the ground, set your sights on your target and proceed with persistence. Keep life simple and meaningful.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Listen to others, but don't let anyone make decisions for you. Be true to your beliefs and needs, and follow through with your plans. Charm, not stubbornness, will help you reach your objective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Personal gain can be yours if you share your ideas and collaborate with like-minded people. Let go of regrets and know enough to walk away from emotionally manipulative people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Avoid getting into a discussion with someone who exhausts you. Focus on the good you can do, not on negative people or someone pressuring you to take a risk.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't deny yourself the desire for something new or different. Refuse to let fear stop you from experiencing what life has to offer. When opportunity knocks, open the door. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A dead-end project should be cut loose. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic endeavor. Concentrate on the people and projects that will enhance your life instead of those that hold you back.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll face opposition if you aren't willing to meet someone halfway. Don't ignore the signals someone is sending you. If you neglect your personal or professional responsibilities, problems will occur.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't allow anyone to use you as his or her puppet. You've worked hard to get where you are, and it's time to recognize your value. Stand up for your rights.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Spend more time building a solid foundation. Learn from your experiences and branch out in a direction that excites you. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Changes to how or where you live will turn out better than anticipated. Listen to your heart, not to what someone else tries to lead you to believe.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Reconnecting with someone will prompt you to revisit a goal you have yet to reach. Make a personal change that will add to your appeal and boost your confidence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Think about what you have, what you want and the best way to achieve your goal. Take a closer look at your motives and future, and make a change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put personal papers in order. Don't say things you don't mean. Being frank will spare you emotional grief. The changes you experience will alter your outlook.
March 30