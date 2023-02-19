Take the high road and do what’s right. Focus on home and family, and broaden your ability to get ahead. Think big, but live within your budget. Set high standards and principles; all your hard work will start to pay off. Refuse to let what others do or think stand between you and victory.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take a leadership position. Accept a challenge and prepare to win. Respond quickly to challenges and show off your versatility and abilities. A personal change will attract compliments.

