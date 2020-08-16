Robin Fitzsimons has spent multiple decades providing wellness services to residents in southwest Wisconsin.
Against the backdrop of that extensive experience, the past five months stand out as a time when people have taken a particularly close look at their well-being.
Many industry professionals believe this enhanced attention to wellness could be a silver lining to 2020, a year marked by both social disruption, health concerns and economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that many people have reconsidered their wellness in 2020,” Fitzsimons said. “People have been very stressed. And I think, over the time we were shut down, it gave them a chance to slow down and simplify.”
As the owner of Robin’s Center for Wellness, Fitzsimons is well-positioned to help people on their journey. She provides Reiki, life coaching and other services out of her facility at 1250 E. Business U.S. 151 in Platteville.
Fitzsimons formerly worked full time as a graphic designer. She left that job in 2012 to start a wellness center in Mineral Point. She began by focusing on life coaching but expanded her offerings throughout the years, moving her practice to Platteville.
She said that many people recently have embraced new therapies and approaches to wellness.
“People have opened up to holistic things in the past few years,” she said. “Back in 2012, I was afraid to tell people what Reiki was. Now, it’s a more recognized modality.”
For Tracy Weber, owner of Tranquil Journey in Dubuque, the pursuit of wellness has spanned multiple decades.
She opened her business in 2003, initially working as a massage therapist while also retaining her job as a nurse. In the following years, she added yoga to her available services and left the nursing profession, devoting more of her time to her business.
This professional journey has informed her view on what defines wellness.
“It is really comprehensive,” Weber said. “Wellness includes physical, emotional and mental health, and so many aspects of your life can impact it. What your environment looks like, what your work situation and personal relationships look like — all of those things dovetail and contribute to your personal wellness.”
Weber also believes the past few months have significantly impacted the way people look at wellness.
Such impacts are evident even when she isn’t working — when she is hiking on local trails or enjoying time on the water, she has observed that more residents are taking an interest in getting outdoors and being active.
“(The impact of the pandemic) is pretty multi-faceted,” Weber said. “It is a broad challenge for people having to social distance and not having the same connections we have had before. That plays a big role in mental health and perspective and mood.”
While Weber continues to offer massage therapy and yoga, her business recently has shifted much of its focus to nurse coaching, a relatively new field in which a trained nurse advises clients on how to improve their health using a holistic approach.
Such sessions give participants a chance to do “a deep dive” that allows them to analyze and improve their well-being in a wide array of areas, ranging from occupational life to personal relationships.
Unlike massage, which requires in-person appointments, nurse coaching can be conducted remotely if the client chooses to take that approach.
“It can be in-person if that’s what the client chooses, but with today’s advances, you can also do a Zoom call with someone halfway around the world,” Weber said.
Fitzsimons also noted that the realities of the novel coronavirus has impacted the way she interacts with clients.
Customers are required to wear masks unless they have a medical reason to not do so. Meanwhile, Fitzimons has reduced class sizes to ensure proper social distancing.
In addition to providing services like Reiki, she also teaches customers about how to practice. These lessons ensure that they can incorporate these practices into their lives on a frequent basis.
Now more than ever, embracing new forms of wellness can pay major dividends.
“A lot of people are carrying a lot of fear with them,” Fitzsimons said. “That can affect your body physically. And letting go of that fear and those worries can have a positive impact.”