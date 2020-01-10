Jo March reflects on the story of her sisters and herself in the latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s famous “Little Women.”
The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Bob Odenkirk and Meryl Streep. It’s written and directed by Greta Gerwig.
Gerwig showed an exceptional amount of directing skill in her filmmaking debut of “Lady Bird.” Her ability to draw powerful performances from the talent elevated it to incredible heights, and the same is true of “Little Women.”
The ensemble cast is wonderful. Among the delightfully consistent talent, Ronan and Pugh make the biggest impressions.
Ronan gives the most sympathetic performance as writer Jo March. Her interactions with the family are heart-warming and delightful. She also gives one of the most subtle, yet relatable, moments of acting I’ve seen recently.
Pugh is continuing her 2019 hot streak, coming off “Fighting with my Family” and “Midsommar.” She arguably steals the show as the younger and jealous sister to Ronan’s character. She brings quite a bit of comedy to the film, and she has the funniest moment of the movie.
Also tremendous are the costume and production design. Set during the 1850s and 1860s, everything feels authentic.
There’s an astonishing sense of detail in the aesthetics. Elaborate and colorful dresses, old-fashioned furniture and drapes and more add to the story.
The pacing does suffer in the second act. The flow of the story nosedives for 20 minutes.
Thankfully, the performances make up for this. The message of powerful women breaking through societal expectations is as ripe as ever. Gerwig makes sure to capitalize on this.
“Little Women” solidifies Gerwig as the opposite of a one-hit-wonder. With two great films under her belt, I’m eager to see what she’ll deliver next. Powerful female filmmakers such as her should be recognized.
I highly recommend this film for families of all ages. I give the film 4.25 stars out of 5. “Little Women” is rated PG and runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes.