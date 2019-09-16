Iowa State University Extension and Outreach — Dubuque County, James Kennedy Public Library and the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will partner to present Powerful Tools for Caregivers.
Participants will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, balance life, increase ability to make difficult decisions and locate helpful resources.
Classes will consist of six, 90-minute sessions from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, beginning on Oct. 3 and running through Nov. 7. Each will take place at the James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa.
The cost is $35, including the “Caregiver Helpbook.” The class size is limited and registration is required.
For more information or to register, contact Danielle Day, family life field specialist, at 319-377-9839 or daday@iastate.edu.