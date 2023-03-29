If your birthday is today: View situations from a distance. Use your intelligence to outsmart anyone trying to disrupt your life. Follow through with your commitments. Your happiness is your responsibility.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) The fewer people you encounter, the better your day will unfold. A project will take your mind off a personal situation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Connect with someone you haven't talked to lately, and the information you receive will help. A new look will boost your morale.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) An open mind will lead to ideas regarding your life’s direction. Rework plans that still excite you. A new project will give you hope.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your emotions under control. It will be easy for a situation to explode if someone becomes too demanding. Keep your guard up and your mouth closed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Follow your heart and refuse to let anyone upset your day. Stop worrying about what others think and pay more attention to what you want to achieve. Work alone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You can satisfy yourself by making changes that don't cost money. Consider incorporating an exercise routine into your schedule.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Laboring over trifles will tire you before you get the chance to face something worthwhile. Use intelligence to reach your objective.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Go over your finances, contracts and medical issues. Make whatever adjustments are necessary to keep you in a positive mindset. Lower your overhead and try to relax.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You have the knowledge you need to improve your life. Don't depend on someone looking out for their interests, not yours.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Decluttering will inspire you to make a change. Whether you become a minimalist or choose different living arrangements, the result will give you a new perspective.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't waste time or money on something or someone you don't need in your life. Try to remain calm; you'll figure everything out.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) How you run your home or workplace will determine your success. Set boundaries, and don't be overly accommodating.
