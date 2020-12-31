Final ‘Jeopardy’ episodes hosted by Trebek next week
LOS ANGELES — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.
The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release today.
The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.
Trebek, who had been candid about his condition, worked up until 10 days before he died, soldiering on despite debilitating treatments and the disease’s toll.
It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.
Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.
Chappelle to convert former fire station into comedy club
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to buy a former fire station near his Ohio hometown with plans to turn it into a comedy club.
The Miami Twp. Fire Station in Yellow Springs, not far from Dayton, will be sold to the 47-year-old actor’s company and turned into a club that will seat 140 people, the Dayton Daily News reported.
A member of the development corporation board who headed up the subcommittee on selling the fire station said the group wanted someone who would breathe life into the station.
“We think this will bring a new class of jobs to town,” Corrie Van Ausdal said. “We also considered that (Chappelle) is a minority business owner, he has a history of employing minorities and he is a person who has a clear commitment to amplifying voices of color.”
The closing date for the sale is set for early 2021, said Lisa Abel, president of Yellow Springs Development Corp.