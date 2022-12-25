Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
5. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
6. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
7. Stella Maris, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
8. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
9. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
10. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday
11. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
12. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
13. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
14. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
15. Liberation Day, George Saunders, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
3. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
4. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
6. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
7. A Book of Days, Patti Smith, Random Hous
8. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
9. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
10. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono, Knopf
11. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
12. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
13. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
14. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
15. Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions, Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.), Celadon Books
Trade paperback fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
2. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
8. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
9. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
10. The Best American Short Stories 2022, Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
11. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
12. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
13. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
14. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, Shehan Karunatilaka, Norton
15. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
6. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
7. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
8. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
9. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
10. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
11. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
12. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
13. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
14. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
15. Lost & Found: Reflections on Grief, Gratitude, and Happiness, Kathryn Schulz, Random House
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
10. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
3. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
4. Wildoak (An Indies Introduce Title), C.C. Harrington, Scholastic Press
5. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. Scholastic Year in Sports 2023, James Buckley Jr., Scholastic
8. Unstoppable Us, Volume 1: How Humans Took Over the World, Yuval Noah Harari, Ricard Zaplana Ruiz (Illus.), Bright Matter Books
9. An Anthology of Aquatic Life, Sam Hume, DK Children
10. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
11. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
13. A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle, Square Fish
14. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
15. Weird But True World 2023: Incredible Facts, Awesome Photos, and Weird Wonders—for THIS YEAR and Beyond!, National Geographic Kids
Young adult
1. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
2. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
3. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
7. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
9. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
10. Scattered Showers: Stories, Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. The Luminaries, Susan Dennard, Tor Teen
13. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. Cursed, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
15. We Deserve Monuments, Jas Hammonds, Roaring Brook Press
Children’s illustrated
1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
2. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
3. Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
4. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
5. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
6. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
7. Green Is for Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
8. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
11. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
12. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
13. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
14. The Night Before Christmas, Clement Moore, Charles Santore (Illus.), Applesauce Press
15. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
Children’s series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
9. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvin Epps (Illus.), Scholastic
