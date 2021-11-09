MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., will kick off its annual Festival of Trees beginning on Saturday, Nov. 13, and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 28.
In its 17th year, the event includes trees and wreaths available for bidding, as well as live entertainment, with proceeds benefiting the center.
Festival viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A pair of shows also will be featured during the festival.
“Lynne Rothrock’s Christmas Cabaret: An Evening of Song, Story and Christmas Cheer” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Rothrock’s brand of holiday music includes toe-tapping and hand-clapping, as well as nostalgic and sentimental, with a touch of comedy.
The vocalist has performed as a solo artist at venues including Birdland in New York City, The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Davenports Cabaret in Chicago, Aster Cafe in Minneapolis and Crown and Anchor in Provincetown, Md., as well as with Michael Feinstein at the Dakota and the International Cabaret Conference at Yale University.
“Branson on the Road: Christmas Style” will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
The audience will be able to sing along with Christmas classics, tap their toes to bluegrass- and rockabilly-style holiday songs and laugh with family-friendly comedy.
Tickets for each show are $22 for adults and $13 for students in advance or $25 for adults and $15 for students at the door. Patrons also can purchase a Holiday Family Gift Pass, at $80, including four passes to any 2022 Ohnward Fine Arts Center production.