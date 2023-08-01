Voices Studios, 1585 Central Ave., will unveil two solo exhibitions at an opening reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
“Imagination,” original works by artist Amy Carani, and “Mural Microcosms,” an exhibition of photos by artist Becky Sisco, will be on exhibit in the Joan Mulgrew Gallery through Saturday, Sept. 30.
Carani began painting precise, geometric and colorful abstract artwork on square canvases with pop culture influenced themes about 25 years ago. To have visual art accessible, Carani adapts popular cultural references by abstracting the themes onto canvas with solid blocks of color and sharply defined black acrylic paint lines guiding the story, and creates visual accessibility for those who may not be familiar with abstraction in visual art. The accessibility also generates a positive impact for the art community.
Recommended for you
Sisco has been passionate about photography for more than 50 years. The downtown murals caught her attention for their artistic value and for what they said about cultural change in Dubuque and the idea that art belongs to everyone. She was also interested in them from a problem-solving perspective, since they appear two-dimensional from a distance but are created on three-dimensional surfaces. Rather than shoot them from a distance, Sisco wanted to get up close and capture their three-dimensionality.
Both Carani and Sisco will be present for the opening reception. All are welcome to attend. There is no charge and refreshments will be served.