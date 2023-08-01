Voices Studios, 1585 Central Ave., will unveil two solo exhibitions at an opening reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

“Imagination,” original works by artist Amy Carani, and “Mural Microcosms,” an exhibition of photos by artist Becky Sisco, will be on exhibit in the Joan Mulgrew Gallery through Saturday, Sept. 30.

